STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department is searching for a woman accused of approaching another woman on the street and assaulting her with a wooden board.
The department said the assault happened at around 4 p.m. on Friday in the area of Calaveras Levee and McGaw Street in the Lakeview District.
Police only described the suspect as a 59-year-old white female adult.
The victim suffered cits from the attack and had to be taken to the hospital, police said.
Anyone with information relevant to the attack is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.