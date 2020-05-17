Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting near North Highlands on Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
The shooting happened at around 11 a.m. in the 4300 block of Calcutta Way.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time, deputies said.
No further information has been released.