



– The driver of a stopped vehicle facing in the wrong direction was arrested after heroin fell from his lap when officers asked him to exit the vehicle, the Antioch Police Department said.

Police said they noticed the vehicle facing the wrong direction Sunday morning at around 7 along East 6th Street.

Officers said the driver suspiciously had a hard time remembering how to spell his name and when asked to get out of the vehicle, a bindle of heroin from his lap to the ground.

The driver was placed in handcuffs, police said, and a search of his vehicle uncovered a loaded pistol with a 30-round extended magazine and scratched off serial number.

Officers said that upon learning his true name, which has not been released, the driver was found to have a felony warrant out for his arrest regarding a burglary and evading a peace officer.

The driver was booked into jail and faces eight felony charges, probation violation, and his outstanding warrant, police said.