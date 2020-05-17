Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A suspect is at large after authorities said he stabbed a person multiple times near the railroad tracks along Lincoln Street on Saturday, the Stockton Police Department said.
Stockton police said the stabbing happened at around 3:30 p.m.
The suspect was only described as a black man in his 30s, police said.
The victim, 54, was walking in the area when the unidentified suspect approached him and stabbed him multiple times. Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information relevant to the stabbing is asked to contact the police department.