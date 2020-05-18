  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Funnel Cloud, Ione


IONE (CBS13) — A viewer in Ione has reported spotting a funnel cloud as strong thunderstorms roll through the southern Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley on Monday.

Periods of small hail and heavy rain are expected throughout the region on Monday. A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

According to the viewer, the funnel cloud was spotted near Ione around noon.

The funnel cloud spotted near Ione. (Credit: Jason Avery)

The viewer said the cloud touched down for a time and became a tornado, however NWS has yet to confirm that fact.

Weather forecasters are urging people to seek shelter if they hear thunder or see lightning.

