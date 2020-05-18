IONE (CBS13) — A viewer in Ione has reported spotting a funnel cloud as strong thunderstorms roll through the southern Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley on Monday.
Strong thunderstorms have formed over the southern Sacramento Valley & northern San Joaquin Valley. Be prepared for small hail, heavy rain, and possible ponding of water on roadways. Remember, always seek shelter if you hear thunder or see lightning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/vUkhkLKbUM
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 18, 2020
Periods of small hail and heavy rain are expected throughout the region on Monday. A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.
According to the viewer, the funnel cloud was spotted near Ione around noon.
The viewer said the cloud touched down for a time and became a tornado, however NWS has yet to confirm that fact.
Weather forecasters are urging people to seek shelter if they hear thunder or see lightning.