



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It seems some people are overusing cleaning solutions during the pandemic and it’s causing a spike in illness.

Adults calling into poison control centers has more than tripled since February.

California Poison Control system data shows 262 Sacramento-area adults reported exposure in February. That number shot up to 724 in March and 796 in April.

“[We’ve seen an] increase of exposure of all kinds, ingestion, breathing in and getting on your skin. About two to three times more of what we normally see,” Justin Lewis, the Director of California Poison Control, said. “I think people are using more products than they normally would and not following the directions.”

National data mirrors the trend with 1,623 reports in February compared to 3,401 in March and 3.601 in April. Poison control says May is on track to report similarly high numbers.

“And kids are getting into them more often because their around the home,” Lewis said.

But there is something you can do instead of using so many chemicals to shield yourself especially when grocery shopping.

“It’s very important to learn how to put gloves on correctly and take them off correctly. Also, watch out, they might have microscopic holes in gloves you might not be able to see them,” epidemiologist Anne Marie Pedis said.

If you have any poison questions, the California Poison Control system is available for you 24/7, 365 days year. Call them: 1‑800‑222‑1222