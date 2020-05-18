



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo says they plan on reopening on June 1 with new guidelines in place to ensure social distancing.

The zoo has been closed to visitors since March 13. Back in April, the zoo laid off 52 people and furloughed another 17. An additional 28 employees also had their hours reduced.

On Monday, the zoo announced that they would be reopening thanks to Sacramento County approving their plan of strictly limiting attendance.

As part of the plan, the zoo is requiring that all tickets be purchased and reserved in advance online. The tickets will also be timed so that only a certain number of visitors are allowed in the zoo at a time.

All visitors over the age of two will also be required to wear masks, the zoo says. Zoo staff are also being required to wear masks.

Expect more details about ticketing to be posted to the zoo’s website on May 22.

