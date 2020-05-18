



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police arrested Stevante Clark on a felony warrant for alleged domestic violence Monday afternoon.

He is currently being booked at the Sacramento County Jail on aggravated battery charges. Clark was taken into custody by Sacramento police officers on the career criminal apprehension team.

Stevante Clark is the brother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers in March 2018 after officers mistook the cell phone in his hand for a gun. The shooting prompted protests and national attention as part of the larger discussion over police brutality.

In the aftermath of Stephon Clark’s shooting, Stevante Clark disrupted a city council meeting and embarked on an emotional tirade inside the chambers in front of Mayor Steinberg. Since the incident in city council chambers, Steinberg has pushed for mental health awareness in the city’s African American community.

Stevante Clark has since developed a relationship with elected leaders and currently serves as an appointed member of the Sacramento City Measure U Advisory Committee.

Sources say Stevante is being held on $50,000 bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.