SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — California’s program to give financial assistance to undocumented workers got off to a rocky start Monday. The 800 number for people to register apparently couldn’t handle the call volumes and most callers got a busy signal that lasted all day.
“They said that the number is not working right now,” said Juan Carlos Sosa, an unemployed restaurant worker from Modesto. He drove to the Catholic Charities office in San Jose, hoping to register for California’s Disaster Assistance Relief for Immigrants program in person, but couldn’t.
“It’s hard because everybody needs help right now. I have to pay bills, it’s hard,” Sosa said.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the $125 million program last month, involving both public and philanthropic relief fund for undocumented immigrant workers.