



APPLEGATE (CBS13) — A man wanted on suspicion burglary in Nevada was caught and arrested with the help of a sheriff’s office K9 in Placer County.

The arrest happened back on May 7. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program reached out that day to alert them of a suspect they were looking for who was believed to be in the area.

Detectives were able to track the suspect, 36-year-old Sparks resident Richard Davis, to the Applegate area.

Law enforcement officers went to take Davis into custody, but noted he was not complying with orders. At some point, K9 Drago was deployed and Davis was arrested.

Davis has been booked into Auburn Jail for the felony warrant out of Nevada. He is also facing added drug, conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges in Placer County.

