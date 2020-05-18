WOODLAND (CBS13) — The City of Woodland has become the latest city to cancel its annual Fourth of July festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Woodland officials announced the cancellation on Monday.
Canceled festivities include the Woodland Professional Firefighters’ Pancake Breakfast, the Bike Parade, the Senior Center Ice Cream Social, Swim Fest and the fireworks display at Woodland High School later in the night.
“Unfortunately, it was a decision that had to be made in this current environment of uncertainty. Your safety is our number one concern,” said Woodland Mayor Rich Lansburgh in a statement.
Several other municipalities have announced their annual Independence Day festivities have been canceled over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and anticipated continuation of social distancing guidelines.
Some cities have also announced they are moving forward, however. Last week, Elk Grove officials said they are planning a socially distant Fourth of July fireworks show.