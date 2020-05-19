SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services has received a large donation from Amazon amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, Amazon announced that they had donated $50,000 to the food bank.
Sacramento Food Bank’s CEO Blake Young thanked Amazon for the support.
“Our number one priority is to provide food and supplies to individuals in need and with this donation, we’ll be able to help thousands of members of our community,” Young said in a statement.
Amazon noted that the donation was among several others they’ve been making to food banks across California, including in San Joaquin County and the Inland Empire.
The Sacramento Food Bank works with hundreds of partner agencies to distribute food to needy people across the county.
With many losing income during the coronavirus pandemic, the Sacramento Food Bank has seen need triple.