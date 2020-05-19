



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two of the area’s most-populated counties are moving forward further into Phase Two of reopening.

Sacramento County got approval Tuesday afternoon which could allow them to reopen by Friday. Meanwhile, San Joaquin County is sending a revised health plan in hopes of reopening retail and restaurants as soon as possible.

Come this Friday, downtown Sacramento could look different, businesses and retail will be able to reopen. It’s a scramble to get the storefront ready in time to reopen to the public at Capitol Books downtown.

“We’re nervous of potentially being exposed to anybody who’s carrying the virus but doesn’t know it,” said owners Heidi and Ross Rojek.

They’ve been busy during the stay-at-home order and say the community has a thirst for books during the quarantine. Curbside and delivery orders have had books flying off the shelves.

“After COVID hit, sales went up from all the people either hoping to entertain themselves or their kids,” said Ross Rojek.

Meanwhile, SacYard Tap House, a popular beer garden in East Sacramento, is reopening now that the county gave them the green light.

“We’ve been scurrying for two weeks,” said Owners Melody and Dan Thebeau.

They’ve had to entirely change their business model to meet the county demands to reopen. They’re now teaming up with area restaurants to turn the beer garden into more of a restaurant.

“It’s going to make it comfortable and exciting and a dining experience as well. Unfortunately, there will be no lingering, standing at a bar, there’s not that type of bar service,” said Thebeau.

This week, Governor Newsom loosened some of the criteria that could allow counties to reopen sooner.

The Sacramento County Health Service Director, Dr. Peter Bielensen, says the county is ready for restaurants and retail.

“We are opening in a judicious manner. We are opening up at least some social settings that people will go back to. We are trying to do it carefully so we won’t have an explosion of the virus,” he said.

In San Joaquin County, there was discussion from the board about opening places of worship, but the County Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park said she won’t get ahead of the governor’s order which puts churches and the like in stage three.

