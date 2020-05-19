Comments
CERES (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of pointing a laser at a sheriff’s department air unit in Ceres over the weekend.
The incident happened late Saturday night. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, Air 11 was repeatedly hit by a green laser while flying over Ceres.
The air unit crew tracked the laser to the 2300 block of Beachwood Drive.
Officers from the Ceres Police Department soon converged on the home and found a man standing in the doorway. That man, 48-year-old Ceres resident Jeffrey Shumaker, reportedly admitted to officers that he had pointed a laser at an aircraft.
Shumaker was arrested and is now facing a felony charge of discharging a laser at an occupied aircraft.