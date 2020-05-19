



— Some nursing homes and assisted living facilities are wrongfully taking stimulus checks from residents who are on Medicaid, the Federal Trade Commission said Friday.

In a blog post, the FTC says states across the country have received reports of nursing homes and assisted living facilities falsely claiming that stimulus checks count as “resources” under the rules of federal benefit programs that must be used to pay for services.

“They’re claiming that, because the person is on Medicaid, the facility gets to keep the stimulus payment,” FTC Elder Justice Coordinator Lois Greisman wrote. “But here’s the deal: those economic impact payments are, according to the CARES Act, a tax credit. And tax law says that tax credits don’t count as ‘resources’ for federal benefits programs, like Medicaid.”

The FTC encourages consumers to check with loved ones who receive Medicaid and live in these facilities and to file a complaint with their state attorney general if they or a loved one have experienced this issue.

You can also file a consumer complaint online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).