



After weeks of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, five Kings players returned to the Golden 1 Center to practice last week.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica, Harrison Barnes, Justin James, and Richaun Holmes were all back at the practice facility. Bogdanovic didn’t work out because of a leg injury.

The Kings have enacted strict health protocols as they slowly reopen their practice facility and allow players and staff back inside. All five were given the option to be tested for coronavirus. Each player was tested and all tests came back negative.

As part of the new protocol, only two players at a time were in the facility working out. The younger guys worked out in the morning with the veterans working out later in the day.

They each worked with trainers on separate courts, with NBA-mandated 12-foot social distancing. Everyone wore masks at all times except the players who only didn’t wear them during their workout.

On Tuesday, the team issued a statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement that professional sports could resume without fans soon. “Our top priority remains everyone’s health and well-being. We continue to work with the NBA as they review all options for return to play in consultation with public health officials and in line with governmental directives and guidance,” a Kings spokesperson said.