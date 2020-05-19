Comments
OREGON (CBS13) — Hometown hero Alek Skarlatos is one step closer to becoming a member of congress.
He beat out a computer engineer in Oregon’s primary election Tuesday night.
The 27-year-old Republican is best known for stopping a would-be terrorist on a Paris-bound train in 2015 with two of his friends from Sacramento, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone.
The veteran will square off against a Democrat, who has served the district for 33 years, in November’s general election.