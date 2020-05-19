Afternoon Forecast - May 19, 2020Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.

1 hour ago

Cap And Gown Pickup Turns Into Celebration For River City High SeniorsThe students won’t be able to have a ceremony because of the pandemic, but families made the most of one tradition.

1 hour ago

Man, 48, Suspected Of Pointing Laser At Stanislaus Sheriff Aircraft Flying Over CeresA man has been arrested on suspicion of pointing a laser at a sheriff’s department air unit in Ceres over the weekend.

2 hours ago

Report: Half Of Rooms Leased By State For Homeless Are EmptyThe state accumulated thousands of hotel rooms to house the homeless in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

2 hours ago

Some Nurses Say Hospitals Aren't Doing Enough To Protect WorkersSome nurses are saying that hospitals are misleading the public about being prepared for a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

2 hours ago