WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seniors at River City High School in West Sacramento had a special celebration on Tuesday morning.
The school held a drive-through cap and gown pickup – and it turned into a broader celebration of all the seniors who are graduating but won’t be able to have a ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Families drove through the parking lot to get the garb. Horns were honking and signs were being waved as teachers cheered the students on.
“It’s crazy to just go through and drive by,” said senior Jessica Baum. “Even some of our elementary school teachers [were] out here, which is great.”
More than 90 teachers were said to have been on hand.