



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County has been given the green light to reopen faster amid the coronavirus pandemic.

County leaders submitted their letter to the California Department of Public Health on Tuesday asking to move further into the second phase of reopening.

The state had a long list of criteria counties needed to meet in order for them to push ahead with reopening. However, on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a dramatic relaxation of those health standards.

Sacramento County’s move further into phase 2 means many businesses can resume operations under the state’s re-opening guidance. Dine-in service at restaurants will be possible as long as social distancing can be maintained.

County officials noted, however, that their roadmap to reopening will differ slightly from the state’s in that religious services and special ceremonies will remain only drive-through. Further, the county says outdoor gatherings can only have a maximum of 10 people.

Still, several businesses will still be under orders to keep operations suspended. Hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and gyms will remain closed through this phase.

Read Sacramento County’s full breakdown of the push to reopen here.