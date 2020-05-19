As California Eases More Restrictions, More Counties Aim To Reopen FasterGov. Gavin Newsom announced a dramatic relaxation Monday of health standards to reopen the state, a move that could allow nearly every county to proceed more quickly, and he offered the possibility of pro sports returning - without fans - by early June.

NorCal Church Pastor That Held Mother's Day Livestream Service With Singing Tests Positive For CoronavirusThe pastor of a Northern California church has been diagnosed with the coronavirus after holding a Mother's Day livestream service with singing, according to officials.

Community Donations Keep Nonprofit Helping Homeless Women And Children Afloat During PandemicThe community stepped up in a big way donating after the pandemic took away a local nonprofits' main source of income.

Calls To Poison Control Centers Have More Than Tripled Since FebruaryIt seems some people are overusing cleaning solutions during the pandemic and it's causing a spike in illness.