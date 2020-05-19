



STOCKTON (CBS13) — The days of welcoming people inside Stockton’s House of Ice Cream are no more.

“I mean, we’re trying to be optimistic,” Roderick Tyler, owner of the House Of Ice Cream, said.

Tyler said issues keep getting scooped on top of each other at the store he and his wife have run since 2016.

“Every month, it’s like after we pay our rent, which we’ve been paying late, so by the time the fifth gets around we’re completely flat broke. And we’re just trying to figure out ‘okay what can we do to pay the rent next month,’” Tyler said.

But now, the doors are permanently closed at their Lodi location.

Tyler said they were already considering shuttering this struggling store after previous temporary closure during the colder months. But, the coronavirus was the cherry on top that forced their hand.

“We were already struggling with the Lodi shop. So I feel like this was an eye-opening experience like this is the one that I need to be focused on and not like trying to expand and do all this crazy stuff,” Tyler said.

Meanwhile back in Stockton, this store’s moved from serving people at festivals and in-house to curbside pickup and deliveries.

Tyler also followed other businesses by setting up a GoFundMe account for financial assistance. It’s something he believes is the best way for businesses to navigate this new rocky road.

“There’s nothing wrong with asking for help. I’d rather ask for help than to like defy the governor’s orders and just let people in just to make ends meet,” Tyler said.

Tyler told CBS13 he is also contemplating sticking with curbside pickup and deliveries even after restaurants are allowed to completely reopen.

He feels the health and safety of staff and customers are a top priority until the pandemic has fully subsided.

