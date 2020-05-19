ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — As the majority of the state moves forward with reopening, some nurses in Placer County are sounding a warning to pump the brakes.

Members of the nation’s largest union, representing 150,000 registered nurses across the country, gathered in Roseville on Tuesday. The demonstrators claimed hospitals are misleading the public about their ability to handle a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

They say the hospitals’ lack of adequate PPE and safe staffing plans puts nurses, healthcare workers and patients at risk.

Frontline staff say they are concerned about the readiness for a potential spike in cases.

“We are still requesting and asking for PPE. We do not have enough,” said Joanne Imwalle, a registered nurse.

Nurses say prematurely opening up businesses in the county is dangerous to not only those on the front lines, but to the public.

In a statement, Sutter Health said they were “disappointed” with the demonstration on Tuesday and stressed that their PPE supply is enough to see the current need.

“Today’s actions distract from patient care and only serve to spread misinformation and fear at a time when people who need care – whether COVID-19 related or not – should feel safe and comfortable seeking it,” Sutter Health wrote.

They also pointed to a recent expansion of Sutter Roseville Hospital to handle potential COVID-19 patients.

The county also said there are only two coronavirus patients currently in the hospital as of Tuesday.