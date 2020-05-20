  • CBS13On Air

arson, stanislaus county


SALIDA (CBS13) – Investigators are looking for a man accused of intentionally starting a fire in Stanislaus County.

credit: Stanislaus FIU

The incident happened on May 9, according to a statement from the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit. Video of the man believed to be the suspect was released Wednesday and shows the man walking into a dumpster enclosure.

Investigators say the is missing his right hand.

Anyone with information that would help identify the suspect is asked to call (209) 525-5537 or email info@stanfiu.org.

