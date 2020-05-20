Men Suspected In $150K Jewelry Smash-And-Grab At Tracy Costco ArrestedThe N95 mask-wearing men suspected of a jewelry case smash-and-grab robbery at a Costco store have been arrested, police say. Katie Johnston reports.

36 minutes ago

Afternoon Forecast - May 20, 2020Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.

1 hour ago

Lunch Break: Cherries, Corn And WatermelonsIt has been a while, but our produce man Michael Marks is back with a look at the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies!

1 hour ago

New Bel Air Grocery Store Opens In Rancho MurietaDue to the coronavirus pandemic, the store didn't get the usual ribbon cutting treatment.

2 hours ago

How The Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Sacramento At Fire Mountain Is Preparing To ReopenThey have been scrubbing and sanitizing ever since the stay at home order went into effect.

2 hours ago