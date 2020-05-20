Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) — A man suspected of smashing the window of a Davis shop and stealing a pricey bicycle has been arrested, police say.
The incident happened early Monday morning. Davis Police say an officer noticed that one of the large windows at the Freewheeler bicycle shop had been busted out.
One bicycle worth around $1,600 had been stolen from the display window, officers say.
It’s unclear exactly how, but detectives were able to identify the suspect at Davis resident Benjamin Howe.
Officers showed up at Howe’s apartment the next day and took him into custody. The stolen bicycle was also recovered by officers.
Howe has been booked into Yolo County Jail and is facing burglary charges.