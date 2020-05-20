  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davis News

DAVIS (CBS13) — A man suspected of smashing the window of a Davis shop and stealing a pricey bicycle has been arrested, police say.

The incident happened early Monday morning. Davis Police say an officer noticed that one of the large windows at the Freewheeler bicycle shop had been busted out.

One bicycle worth around $1,600 had been stolen from the display window, officers say.

It’s unclear exactly how, but detectives were able to identify the suspect at Davis resident Benjamin Howe.

Officers showed up at Howe’s apartment the next day and took him into custody. The stolen bicycle was also recovered by officers.

Howe has been booked into Yolo County Jail and is facing burglary charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply