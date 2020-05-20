



WHEATLAND (CBS13) — In less than 24 hours, the Hard Rock Casino in Wheatland will open its doors to the public again. But coronavirus has forced some big safety changes you’ll want to know about.

Staff members are following 38 pages worth of safety guidelines. Everyone must have a mask, six feet in between slots, barriers at the host stands and temperature checks are done with a thermal imaging camera system as you walk in.

“If their temperature is over, we will tell them to leave for the day. And make sure everyone has a mask,” said Kevin Yang, a casino employee.

The re-opening announcement is getting a lot of hype on social media.

“It’s great it gives people something to do. It’s really boring lately, there’s not much to do,” said Michael Colon, a Wheatland resident.

READ ALSO: Yolo County Given Permission To Reopen Quicker

His enthusiasm is not shared by everyone living in the towns nearby.

“I won’t be going,” said Alana Pressle from Yuba City.

Pressle feels it’s way too soon to open something that attracts so many people.

“People touching the machines, people sitting next to each other. People smoke in there so they’re not going to be wearing masks,” she said.

Part of the new routine at Hard Rock also includes hand sanitizing stations, disposable menus and deep cleaning of all surfaces.

“We feel very confident we have a fantastic plan in place,” said Mark Birtha, the casino president.

Casinos are technically not allowed to open under the state’s plan right now, but Hard Rock is on tribal land, so it’s not beholden to state rules.