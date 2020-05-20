



SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — Fitness studios in Sacramento County could soon reopen. This just the latest news for business owners hit hard during this stay-at-home order.

It’s now just a matter of getting the green light for Fitness System in Land Park to reopen.

“I’m hoping it will be today, tomorrow, but certainly before the weekend,” said attorney Brian Chavez-Ochoa representing Fitness System gym owner Sean Covell.

Chavez-Ochoa says he has submitted a letter to county leaders stating new guidelines are in place to safely reopen allowing people to work out again.

“I know for myself, fitness is a part of my life. Being without it for a few months and finding alternatives it’s been hard, it gives you something to look forward to and somewhere to go,” said Katherine Peterson.

READ: No Tourists Allowed: South Lake Tahoe Warning Tourists Could Be Fined $1,000

Sacramento County’s director of health services, Dr. Beilenson, said small fitness studios can reopen if they meet certain requirements including having 250 square feet between people and a maximum of just eight clients at a time.

Additionally, the county is requiring clients to pre-register for classes or sessions. They’re also not allowed to share equipment. Clients are not allowed to gather in locker rooms or other communal spaces.

The studios must follow disinfecting requirements

Studios, like Fitness System, have to notify Dr. Beilenson they’ve agreed to the requirements and wait for his approval to reopen.

“Based on those changes that have been made during his shutdown and based on what we know to be happening as far as some of the guidelines for opening gyms back up I’m confident it should happen quickly,” said Attorney Chavez-Ochoa.

Once gyms are given the ok to reopen, the county said there will be enforcement to make sure the guidelines are followed.