



TURLOCK (CBS13) — Stanislaus County has become the latest area to be approved by the state to push ahead with reopening.

On Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health added Stanislaus County to their list of counties that have been given the green light to go further into phase 2 of reopening.

The move means that more businesses can be allowed to reopen. Dine-in service at restaurants and destination retail stores, as long as social distancing can be maintained, can now resume operations.

However, personal service businesses – like salons and barbershops – and fitness studios will still be under state orders to stay closed. Those businesses will be part of the third stage of reopening, as outlined by the state’s roadmap.

Counties need to meet specific criteria based on testing and coronavirus-related deaths in order to be given the go-ahead to reopen quicker. Gov. Gavin Newsom has since relaxed the criteria and now more than half of all counties in California have been approved.

Still, the majority of the counties given the go-ahead represent the mostly rural parts of California.

Stanislaus County will be the largest county (with an estimated population of over 555,000) to date given approval to reopen quicker.

Sacramento County officials announced on Tuesday that they had been given approval, but they have yet to be listed on the state’s website.

The full list of counties given approval to push ahead with reopening can be found here.