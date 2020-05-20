Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after he allegedly kicked an officer several times during a struggle in Stockton on Tuesday.
The incident happened just after 4 p.m. near Highway 4 and Stanislaus Street.
Stockton police say officers pulled over a suspect in that area, but the driver refused to get out of the car.
A struggle ensued, with police say an officer being kicked in the chest multiple times.
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Kelley Trezvant, was eventually arrested. He’s facing charges of battery on an officer, resisting arrest and traffic charges.