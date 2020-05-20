Body Found On Venice Beach Believed To Be WWE Wrestler Shad GaspardThe body of a man found near a lifeguard tower at Venice Beach early Wednesday matches that former professional wrestler Shad Gaspard, who went missing while swimming in the ocean with his son over the weekend, officials said.

Some Kings Players Return To Golden 1 Center To Work OutAfter weeks of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, five Kings players returned to the Golden 1 Center to practice last week.

49ers Hopeful Of Training Camp Return To Santa ClaraSan Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is encouraged by how productive the team’s virtual offseason has been.

Sacramento Kings Furlough One-Third Of Full-Time Workers For 4 MonthsThe Sacramento Kings are furloughing approximately 100 full-time employees for four months beginning June 1.