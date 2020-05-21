SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three people, including two Sacramento Police officers, were injured in a vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.

Sacramento police say a police cruiser and a vehicle collided at 24th Street and 34th Avenue. Two officers were in the cruiser and only one person was in the other vehicle.

All were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and could not say if the two officers were responding to a call at the time of the crash.