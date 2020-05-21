SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three people, including two Sacramento Police officers, were injured in a vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.
Sacramento police say a police cruiser and a vehicle collided at 24th Street and 34th Avenue. Two officers were in the cruiser and only one person was in the other vehicle.
All were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash and could not say if the two officers were responding to a call at the time of the crash.
We are at 24th St and 34th Ave street in Sacramento where a police cruiser and a car have collided. We know that two officers were in cruiser at the time and one person was in the other car. All three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/ghG1uZTLyA
— Velena Jones (@velenajones) May 22, 2020