STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police arrested a robbery suspect Thursday morning after they say he jumped into the Calaveras River to try and avoid officers.

The incident reportedly began when a 30-year-old male victim was in the 5500 block of Feather River Drive and got into an argument with the suspect, 44-year-old Jason Murray. Police say Murray pointed a revolver at the victim and held a machete to his neck before robbing him.

Murray ran from the scene and was found by officers at the banks of the Calaveras River near Mission Road and River Drive. Police say he tried to hide near the water’s edge but was taken into custody after officers used a bean bag shotgun.

Officers took Murray to a local hospital for treatment before he was booked into the county jail on robbery and resisting arrest charges.