ANTELOPE (CBS13) — A plush dog named Toffee went on a little adventure Wednesday out an open car window on I-80 near the Antelope Scales. Thanks to a kind CHP officer, Toffee is now back home recovering with his family.

Toffee’s owner was not able to stop to search for him, so they sent a Facebook message to the North Sacramento Area CHP office. They told officers Toffee had “an unfortunate incident involving a little girl, a moving vehicle on the freeway, and an opened car window.”

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Officer McTaggart found Toffee in the area he was last seen. The plush pup lost a leg, but gained some service animal friends at the North Sacramento Area office.

He was then reunited with his overjoyed owner.