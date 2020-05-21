Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly scammed an elderly person out of a large sum of money in January.
Police say the men are responsible for using a “Pigeon Drop” scheme to scam the victim. The victim told police the two men and an unseen woman convinced her they had a lot of money and asked her to withdraw more money from a bank.
In a pigeon drop scheme, scammers convince a victim to give up money in order to get a larger sum of money.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.