LINCOLN (CBS13) — Graduating during a pandemic is not how Dylan Weaver thought he would be celebrating his capstone year of high school.

“I missed out on a lot of things,” said the graduating senior.

In an effort to not miss out on tradition, nearly 100 students crowded together Sunday to take group pictures. Dozens of students stood side by side, sporting their caps and gowns with their classmates, without wearing masks or leaving any room to stand six feet apart.

“I thought it was great that the community is coming together to see how they can celebrate us,” Weaver said.

Weaver missed the group photo Sunday.

“If they think they are safe enough to be out there, then that is fine by me,” he said.

The photos highlighted in Gold Country Media are circulating the web and drawing reaction from residents in the community.