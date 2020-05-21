



– The Oakdale Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying and locating a man accused of exposing himself and yelling at a woman to get in his car.

The department said the woman reported to police at around 9 a.m. on Thursday that she spotted a man appearing to expose himself while parked in his car on North Maag Avenue just north of the CVS Store.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, followed the woman as she walked by the car and yelled to her to get in. Police said the woman began taking pictures of the man when he got out of his vehicle, prompting him to get back in his car and drive away westbound on F Street.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Oakdale Police Department.