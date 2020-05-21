UK Researchers Say Stockton Is The US City Most Stressed By CoronavirusA new study has found that Stockton is the US city most stressed by the coronavirus pandemic, if tweets are any indication. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 5/21/20The latest headlines.

5 hours ago

Travel Ban To South Lake Tahoe Remains In Place For Holiday WeekendPeople who don't live in the area face a fine for coming to South Lake Tahoe for Memorial Day.

5 hours ago

Most California Counties Now Given Approval For Faster ReopeningStanislaus County and others joined the list of areas approved by the state to push forward with phase 2 of the reopening plan.

5 hours ago

West Sacramento Mayor Warns About Reopening Too soonYolo County has been approved to push further into phase 2 of reopening, but not all leaders are on board.

5 hours ago