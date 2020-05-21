COLFAX (CBS13) — Placer County authorities are asking for help in finding a man wanted on suspicion of multiple counts of rape.
The sheriff’s office says Dru Skye Hernandez has a $600,000 felony warrant out for his arrest.
Help us find 22-year old Dru Skye Hernandez. Hernandez has an active $600k felony warrant for multiple counts of rape by force/fear&forced sexual penetration on a minor.Hernandez has ties to the Colfax and Woodland areas. If you have info call Detective Mattison at (530) 889-7849 pic.twitter.com/lAgiD5uQlU
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) May 21, 2020
Hernandez is facing multiple counts of rape by force or fear and forced sexual penetration on a minor, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives say Hernandez has ties to both Colfax and Woodland.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is urged to contact detectives at (530) 889-7849.