COLFAX (CBS13) — Placer County authorities are asking for help in finding a man wanted on suspicion of multiple counts of rape.

The sheriff’s office says Dru Skye Hernandez has a $600,000 felony warrant out for his arrest.

Hernandez is facing multiple counts of rape by force or fear and forced sexual penetration on a minor, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Hernandez has ties to both Colfax and Woodland.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is urged to contact detectives at (530) 889-7849.

