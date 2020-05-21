



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The city of Sacramento is looking to provide free internet to 10,000 low-income households.

The proposal would spend $550,000 in federal stimulus money to help those families access the internet, as well as help students who need to be able to use the internet for distance learning during the pandemic.

“This is part of our drive to build a modern, inclusive economy. It’s about school kids, yes. but it’s about entire families,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

The city council is expected to vote on the plan next week.

City officials said approximately one-fifth of California students lack high-speed internet access and nearly half of all low-income households in the state don’t have home service.

Earlier this month, Sacramento Regional Transit, in collaboration with city and state officials, turned nearly a dozen buses into WiFi hotspots to provide internet access to limited communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

These WiFi buses will provide over three hours of wireless service at two locations each day, with updated schedules available at thewifibus.com. The buses feature high-speed connectivity equipment provided free of charge by AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Cradlepoint, Sierra Wireless and Aruba with a range of up to 1,800 feet, the City said.