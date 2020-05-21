



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Students applying to schools in the University of California system will no longer need to supply ACT or SAT scores, the Board of Regents announced Thursday.

In a unanimous vote, the board suspended the standardized test requirement for all freshmen applicants until the fall of 2024.

According to UC President Janet Napolitano, the board decided to remove the testing requirement so they can develop a new test specifically for the UCs.

“We are removing the ACT/SAT requirement for California students and developing a new test that more closely aligns with what we expect incoming students to know to demonstrate their preparedness for UC,” Napolitano wrote in a press release.

The standardized tests will be optional in applications for fall 2021 and 2022, meaning students can submit test scores, but they will not be penalized if they do not. Then starting in 2023, campuses will not consider test scores for California applicants.

Work on the new UC standardized test will start this summer and is expected to be complete by Jan. 2021.