MANTECA (CBS13) – Three people arrested in Manteca were linked to several burglaries in the area and found in possession of approximately 300 gallons of stolen gas, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jose Hernandez-Bautista, 31, Jose Oregel-Barajas, 25, and Jesus Castro, 24, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and face charges including conspiracy, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, burglary, and looting, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was on his way to work yesterday when he spotted an unoccupied pickup truck with a 500-gallon agricultural tank in the bed parked along the shoulder of French Camp Road, near Austin Road. The deputy called for another patrol car to be dispatched to his location when he noticed the vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle linked to a business burglary he had recently investigated, where gas and gas cards were stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said three Hispanic men arrived claiming ownership of the truck as soon as the dispatched deputy arrived. The truck was found to be stolen from an agricultural business in the area and contained several stolen items belonging to nearby businesses. All three men were detained.

Deputies said the newly discovered victims went to the scene of the arrests and informed them of crimes captured on security footage at their businesses that involved the three suspects.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects admitted to going to truck yards where they offered the approximately $13,000 in stolen red-dye diesel fuel, which was stored in the stolen tank, to truckers for $2.00 a gallon.