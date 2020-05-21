STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton pastor arrested on Thursday is accused of molesting numerous children while leading a church in Tulare County in the 1990s, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office said an investigation into Gustavo Gonzalez Zamora, 68, of Lodi, began in February of this year after several adult victims came forward accusing the pastor of molesting them when they were children.
Authorities said Zamora abruptly left the Apostolic Assembly Church in Lindsay in 2000 and moved to Lodi – where detectives discovered he was still an active pastor.
Tulare detectives said the incidents occurred between 1994 and 2000, while Zamora was a pastor at the church, and at other locations within the county.
Detectives said they believe there may additional victims and ask that anyone with information relevant to the investigation contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.