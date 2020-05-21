UK Researchers Say Stockton Is The US City Most Stressed By CoronavirusA new study has found that Stockton is the US city most stressed by the coronavirus pandemic, if tweets are any indication.

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Pleading Guilty In College Admissions Scandal Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are pleading guilty to paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their children admitted to USC as athletic recruits as part of the nationwide college admissions scandal, federal authorities announced Thursday.

California Repays $1.4 Billion Federal Loan For Unemployment BenefitsCalifornia has quickly repaid a nearly $1.4 billion loan from the federal government used to fund a massive increase in unemployment claims amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pandemic Parallels: Historian Shows How Roseville Battled The 1918 Spanish FluThe parallels are striking — vivid images of how one local city dealt with the deadliest pandemic in history.