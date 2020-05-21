SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a Sutter County man has been arrested after a warrant search uncovered an illegal assault rifle, among other things.
The search was done back on Tuesday at a home along the 6600 block of Sawtelle Avenue, south of Yuba City.
According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, several illegal items were uncovered, including: an illegal assault rifle, illegal magazines and drugs. The sheriff’s office did not expand on why the rifle is classified as illegal.
Rusty Orion Chastain, a 39-year-old Live Oak resident, was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000, but the sheriff’s office say he has since bailed out.
Chastain is facing numerous charges, including being a felon in possession of weapons, possession of illegal weapons, and other drug-related charges.