TURLOCK (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Wednesday morning in Turlock.
According to police, callers reported the shooting in the 4300 block of Cherry Blossom Lane around 1 a.m. Officers found a Hispanic male adult with at least one fatal gunshot wound at the scene.
They say the suspects had left before officers arrived. Police are investigating the shooting and working to identify the victim.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Turlock Police Department. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.