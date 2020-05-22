SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As many businesses are navigating the road to reopening, bars, wineries, breweries, and distilleries do not fall under phase 2 of the state’s plan. If they don’t have a kitchen, these spots could not operate under the governor’s order and faced consequences from state authorities.
On Friday, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) announced bars, wineries, breweries, and distilleries can partner with meal providers, like food trucks, to sell to-go beverages. The beverages have to be sold with a meal and be in a sealed container.
In March, ABC allowed restaurants with liquor licenses to sell prepared drinks and cocktails in containers with meals, but that left out the bars that didn’t have a kitchen.
Additionally, during the pandemic, the department is allowing virtual wine tastings, free delivery of alcohol to consumers, extended delivery hours, and distilleries to make hand sanitizers and disinfectants.