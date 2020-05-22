Basketball Legend Patrick Ewing Hospitalized With CoronavirusBasketball Hall-of-Famer Patrick Ewing announced on Friday that he has been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The head coach of Georgetown's men's basketball team is "under care and isolated at a local hospital," according to a statement on Twitter.

AEW Double Or Nothing Picks: Can Brodie Lee Take Down Jon Moxley?This Double or Nothing will look very different from the grand All Elite Wrestling unveiling, but expect the same high-caliber level of matches.

All Elite Keeping Wrestlers Safe As Double Or Nothing ApproachesAll Elite Wrestling looks to blow the roof off at Double or Nothing, while practicing safe social distancing and not allowing fans to attend.

What The Match: Champions For Charity Can Reveal About PGA Tour In Age Of CoronavirusIs Tiger Woods tournament-ready? What will the PGA Tour looks like when play resumes? The Match: Champions For Charity could provide some insight.