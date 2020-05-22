CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — An off-duty Calaveras County Sheriff’s canine is in isolation after biting a person while at its handler’s home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bite injured a male who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

After the incident, deputies responded to the handler’s residence to investigate and isolate the canine. The sheriff’s office said off-duty law enforcement canine bites are rare because they are normally isolated from the public.

The canine is now being quarantined at an outside vendor who specializes in law enforcement-related training. It will also undergo tests to evaluate its fitness for duty.