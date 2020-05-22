SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As businesses begin to reopen, many people are still waiting for the unemployment payments they are owed from the months they have been out of work.

Now a growing number of people tell CBS13 that an Employment Development Department (EDD) date error is keeping them from the back-pay they were promised and they say EDD representatives are refusing to correct those errors.

Self-employed Californians had to wait seven weeks for the EDD to program its computers before they could even apply for unemployment on April 28. Their program is called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and their application process was slightly different than when others applied for Unemployment Insurance (UI).

The governor and labor secretary promised these PUA filers that they would get back-pay for the weeks they had to wait.

“They’ve been lying from the beginning,” said Jessica Stanford, a now unemployed hairstylist.

CBS13 has received more than a dozen emails from self-employed Californians who say they are only getting payments dating back to late April, around the time they were finally allowed to apply.

Even though they have been out of work for months, and insist they entered the correct “employment interruption date” on their unemployment applications, they say their EDD claims indicate that they’ve only been out of work since April.

They say EDD reps have been refusing to correct the dates, blaming them for the mistakes, telling people they must have entered the wrong date when they filed for unemployment.

“We’ve talked to probably close to 100 people on different Facebook pages,” Stanford said in a group interview with a half dozen filers. These date errors have become a common topic in the Facebook groups for people struggling with unemployment claims.