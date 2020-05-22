Comments
MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – The Marysville Police Department said a man arrested on Thursday is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.
The department said officers recently received a report of Lael Leal, 20, of Marysville, engaging in unlawful sex with the young girl.
Leal went to the police department on Thursday to speak with detectives about the situation, officials said. Marysville police said they conducted a forensic investigation with the girl on Wednesday.
Authorities said Leal was arrested after further investigation and booked into the Yuba County Jail where he faces a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.