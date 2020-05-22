After Trump’s Declaration, Gov. Newsom Says He’s 'Days Away' From Guidelines On Reopening ChurchesPresident Donald Trump's declaration that religious services should be "essential" comes at a precarious point in the national balancing act that pits the call of worship against the risk of coronavirus.

Marysville Man Accused Of Having Sex With 15-Year-Old GirlThe Marysville Police Department said a man arrested on Thursday is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Roseville Galleria Mall Reopens, But Things Will Look A Bit DifferentThe Roseville Galleria mall reopened on Friday morning - welcoming back customers for the first time in two months since the state started shutting down over the coronavirus.

Loosened Stay-At-Home Restrictions, Holiday Weekend To Test CaliforniaCalifornia was the first in the U.S. to issue such a statewide mandate, and it was among the last to loosen restrictions.