  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marysville News, sex with minor


MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – The Marysville Police Department said a man arrested on Thursday is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The department said officers recently received a report of Lael Leal, 20, of Marysville, engaging in unlawful sex with the young girl.

Download The All-New CBS Sacramento News App

Leal went to the police department on Thursday to speak with detectives about the situation, officials said. Marysville police said they conducted a forensic investigation with the girl on Wednesday.

Authorities said Leal was arrested after further investigation and booked into the Yuba County Jail where he faces a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Comments

Leave a Reply