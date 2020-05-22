OROVILLE (CBS13) – A burglary investigation in Oroville led to the arrest of two people accused of child endangerment, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies identified Zachariah Odom, 27, of Oroville, this month as a suspect while investigating a burglary that happened in the Gridley area.

A search warrant was served at Odom’s residence in the 1600 block of 20th Street in Oroville, authorities said. Odom, Mabel Dahl, 70, and four children under the age of six were located at the residence, of which deputies said was unsafe and in deplorable condition and there was methamphetamine within reach of the children.

Deputies said drug paraphernalia and a gun were also located at the residence. All four children were taken into custody by detectives, officials said.

Odom was arrested and faces charges of child endangerment, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and for a probation violation. The sheriff’s office said Odom later admitted to being involved in the Gridley burglary and that investigation remains under investigation.

Dahl was also arrested and faces charges of child endangerment and possession of meth.