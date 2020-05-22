Sacramento County Reopening Plan Expected Just In Time For Memorial Day WeekendSacramento County is expected to release a modified version to its stay-at-home order on Friday.

Sheriff: Sex Assault Suspect Tried To Take Deputy's Gun During Arrest In North AuburnAuthorities say a man wanted on suspicion of sexual assault tried to take a deputy’s gun during the struggle to take him into custody.

Roseville Galleria Reopening On Friday, But Expect Things To Look A Bit DifferentThe Roseville Galleria will be reopening on Friday morning - welcoming back customers for the first time in two months since the state started shutting down over the coronavirus.

California To Spend $1.8 Billion More On Coronavirus ResponseCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday took an extra $1.8 billion from the state's dwindling coffers to pay for more protective gear and extra hospital beds to aid the state's response to the new coronavirus.