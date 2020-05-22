



Roseville Galleria – The mall will be limiting the number of customers allowed inside, and hours will be modified from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. more

Arden Fair Mall – Arden Fair will not be open this weekend, although some stores are offering curbside pick-up. more

Dining Out

Sacramento County is allowing restaurants to offer inside dining, starting on Friday. While some are starting right away, others are waiting. Check our list of restaurants allowing people to eat inside.

Gambling

The Hard Rock Casino in Wheatland opened its doors this week. Masks and 6 feet of space between patrons are mandatory. Before you enter, you’ll need to apply hand sanitizer, get a temperature check, and have your picture taken. Read more

Parks

While parks throughout our area are open, playgrounds, picnic sites​, and BBQ areas, are closed.

The Sacramento County’s Department of Regional Parks issued a statement about using the parks this weekend. They remind people to practice social distancing and good hygiene. This includes:

Maintaining at least six-foot social distancing from individuals who are not part of the same household or living unit

Frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using hand sanitizer that is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as effective in combatting COVID-19

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or fabric or, if not possible, into the sleeve or elbow (but not into hands)

Avoiding all social interactions outside the household when sick with a fever or cough.

Alcohol – The Department also reminds people that alcohol is prohibited in parks over the holiday weekend. Beginning Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25, possession of alcohol is prohibited on the shore and river of the American River within Sacramento County Regional Parks’ jurisdiction. This applies to open and closed beverages. Rangers will be out enforcing the year-round alcohol restrictions from Paradise Beach to Discovery Park.

Fires – All fireworks are prohibited in Regional Parks and smoking is only allowed in developed picnic areas, asphalt surfaces, golf courses, and on levee tops in the American River Parkway. Open flame fires are not allowed.

Parking – The number of visits to Regional Parks increases dramatically during holiday weekends, which increases the cost to staff and maintain the parks. In order to offset these costs and provide maximum staffing and enforcement, the vehicle entrance fee will increase to $8 for single vehicles and $13 for oversized vehicles and vehicles towing watercraft. These increases will not affect annual pass holders.