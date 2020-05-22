VALLEJO (CBS13) – A man was found guilty of kidnapping two women, including one minor, at gunpoint in Vallejo and raping them in 2018, the Solano County District Attorney announced on Friday.

Kenneth Weathersby Jr. was found guilty by a jury of two counts of forcible rape, two counts of kidnapping to commit rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation of a minor of 14, two counts of forcible oral copulation and one count of criminal threats, officials said.

The district attorney’s office said Weathersby kidnapped one of the victims at gunpoint on July 16, 2018, as she was walking and ordered her into his car. Officials said Weathersby drove around for hours, during which he forced the victim to perform oral sex on him and raped her.

Authorities said Weathersby kidnapped the second victim, a minor, two weeks later on July 30 and committed similar acts of rape and forced oral sex. The district attorney’s office said the minor was able to escape from the car at a red light and get help.

Officials said information provided by the young victim to the Vallejo Police Department helped to identify Weathersby Jr. and solve the case. Weathersby was later positively identified by both of his victims, authorities said.

The district attorney’s office said both victims testified in the case, which began on February 24 of this year. Just weeks later, the coronavirus pandemic caused a halt to the trial, which eventually was able to resume this week on Wednesday, May 20, for closing arguments, officials said.

Weathersby Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26 and faces several life sentences, in addition to life without the possibility of parole, the district attorney’s office said.