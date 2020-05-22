NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities say a man wanted on suspicion of sexual assault tried to take a deputy’s gun during the struggle to take him into custody.

The incident happened late last Sunday morning. A Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling the North Auburn area when he spotted a suspect, 32-year-old William Guzman-Lopez, wanted in connection to a sexual assault.

Deputies say Guzman-Lopez was driving a stolen yellow pickup truck and was believed to be carrying a handgun.

A short chase through two neighborhoods eventually ended when Guzman-Lopez jumped out and ran off.

With the help of a deputy’s K9, Guzman-Lopez was stopped in a backyard in the area. It was during this struggle that authorities say Guzman-Lopez grabbed a deputy’s gun and tried to pull it out of the holster.

Guzman-Lopez was eventually arrested. Three deputies suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Deputies later discovered a replica handgun in the glove box of the pickup truck Guzman-Lopez was driving.

Guzman-Lopez is now facing numerous charges and is being held at Auburn Jail on $7 million bail.